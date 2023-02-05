"Finish the story at Mania"- WWE fans erupt over the possibility of Brock Lesnar facing former opponent after four years

Multiple-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the true definition of a megastar. The Beast Incarnate has been phenomenal in his second stint with the company and has faced almost every big name. Fans are keen to see the Beast Incarnate run it back against a familiar foe in the form of Finn Balor.

Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar's only encounter inside the squared circle was in 2019, when the duo faced off for the latter's Universal Championship. While The Prince put on a great fight, Lesnar was able to retain the title in the end.

While the match was deemed a classic by many, there was no follow-up to it, and the duo went their separate ways.

BT Sport's handle on Twitter reignited the flame as they posted a backstage photo of Balor and the Beast Incarnate from Royal Rumble. Fans were quick to respond to the picture, stating their desire to see the former Universal Champions squared off once again.

Finn Balor also posted the picture on social media, seemingly hinting toward a match.

Here's how the fans reacted to the tweet:

Mon Snow 🐺 @MonRalphio @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Need it … loved the first match … second match could be slightly long due to JD interference before Brock wins @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Need it … loved the first match … second match could be slightly long due to JD interference before Brock wins

Legendary Wrestling @LegendaryWWE_ @btsportwwe @FinnBalor That one on one at the Royal Rumble was fire. We need another one @btsportwwe @FinnBalor That one on one at the Royal Rumble was fire. We need another one 💯

Luke Raymen @LukeRaymen @btsportwwe Brock Lesnar is going to need all the help he can get to face against Finn Balor @btsportwwe Brock Lesnar is going to need all the help he can get to face against Finn Balor

★ᴿᵃᶠᵃᵉˡ★ @DarkAngelRafael @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Judgement Day version of Demon Balor vs The Beast sounds like a pretty cool marquee for a rematch. @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Judgement Day version of Demon Balor vs The Beast sounds like a pretty cool marquee for a rematch.

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Hard to believe they’ve only had one match and it took place 4 year ago 🤯 @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Hard to believe they’ve only had one match and it took place 4 year ago 🤯

Tasty @TastyTheFirst @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Have Finn bring back the Demon gimmick and beat Brock with it. He needs the credibility after the past few times ruined it @btsportwwe @FinnBalor Have Finn bring back the Demon gimmick and beat Brock with it. He needs the credibility after the past few times ruined it

Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status for the WrestleMania season

The road to WrestleMania has begun, and WWE is bound to pull out all the stops to make this year's edition of the event memorable. Brock Lesnar is one of the company's biggest attractions.

According to a recent report, the former Universal Champion will be present in Montreal for the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

"Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal and WrestleMania. For Mania, it could be another match with Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show," wrote Meltzer.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Brock Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal (Elimination Chamber) and WrestleMania.



- WON Brock Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal (Elimination Chamber) and WrestleMania.- WON https://t.co/KRHJZ2sKdX

The Beast Incarnate is currently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty eliminated him in the Men's Royal Rumble match, after which an enraged Lesnar caused chaos at ringside.

The duo could settle their differences at one of WWE's upcoming premium live events.

Would you like to see Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

