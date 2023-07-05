Finn Balor accepts massive callout on behalf of Judgment Day; Rhea Ripley responds

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Finn Balor, on behalf of Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, accepted a massive invitation.

Current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and his ally Trick Williams summoned the Judgment Day members. The current NXT Champion made his RAW debut on the June 26 edition against Finn Balor. But The Demon King had the last laugh.

During tonight’s NXT, on behalf of Judgment Day, Finn Balor responded to Trick Williams and Hayes through a video and accepted their challenge for confrontation.

The Demon King also snubbed Hayes for his main roster debut match and stated that the entire Judgment Day faction would be on the development brand next week.

Rhea Ripley also took to Twitter and approved Balor accepting the invite. However, The Eradicator’s first referred to Carmelo Hayes and Williams as “idiots” in her earlier tweet.

Check out the post below:

Since the first-ever Universal Champion ruined Hayes’ on his RAW debut, the champion called out the stable to appear on next week’s NXT.

Time will tell how the storyline unfolds between the NXT stars and Judgment Day on WWE programming.

What do you think of Carmelo Hayes summoning the heel group on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

