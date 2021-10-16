Finn Balor secures his spot in WWE King Of The Ring finals

WWE Superstar Finn Balor advanced to the final round of the King of the Ring tournament. He defeated Sami Zayn in the semifinals in a brutal back-and-forth on SmackDown.

The former WWE Universal Champion defeated Cesaro to advance to the semifinals against Sami Zayn, who defeated Rey Mysterio. After a 15 minutes contest between the two former NXT Champions, Balor came out victorious.

'The Prince' will now face the winner of RAW's semifinals. The match between Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal will determine who will go up against Finn in the finals at Crown Jewel 2021.

Finn Balor has a great chance to bounce back after the WWE Extreme Rules defeat

Finn Balor unleashed the Demon persona at Extreme Rules 2021 against Roman Reigns in an attempt to win the Universal Championship. However, right on the cusp of victory, the top rope broke, and The Demon suffered his first loss on the main roster.

Now in the King of the Ring tournament finals, Finn Balor has a wonderful opportunity to bounce back and prove to the WWE Universe that he's still one of the most potent forces in WWE.

With a win on Thursday, Finn Balor also has a chance to cement his legacy and join the exclusive club of WWE King of the Ring winners. The tournament's past winners include the likes of Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Booker T.

