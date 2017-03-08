WWE News: Finn Balor and Triple H returning to in-ring action this week

Right before WrestleMania 33, Finn Balor and Triple H are making their in-ring returns.

Finn Balor and Triple H posing backstage

What’s the story?

The Road to WrestleMania is almost at its peak and the WWE is about to get two of its biggest Superstars back. According to WWE.com, Finn Balor and Triple H are headed back to the ring during the upcoming Live Events.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Raw’s Friday Live Event in Buffalo, New York and the Saturday Live Event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada both feature Finn Balor and Triple H as advertised Superstars.

Their opponents aren’t announced just yet, however, the team of Samoa Joe, HHH and Kevin Owens is scheduled to face Balor, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho at the March 26th Live Event in White Plains, New York.

Triple H hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 32 when he faced Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight championship. The Game dropped his belt to the Big Dog in the main event.

Balor was last seen on the WWE Raw after SummerSlam when he relinquished his WWE Universal championship, handing it over to Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley. His return has been a subject of much speculation over the past few months.

The Heart of the matter:

Triple H and Finn Balor are both going to be wrestling at the upcoming Live Events for the WWE. This has been officially announced by the WWE on their own website, since they have featured both Balor and Triple H on the “Featured Superstars” section of their upcoming Live Events.

Having both the Superstars returning to in-ring action on Live Events could be a way to warm them up and to have them shake off their ring rust before WrestleMania 33. While Triple H is currently headed towards a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Finn Balor is yet to be put into any feuds.

What’s next?

Triple H’s return match was set in stone since a very long time and the fans have been waiting to see HHH face Seth Rollins ever since Triple H turned on him.

The Demon King, on the other hand, recently added more fuel to the rumour mill’s fire. He surprised the NXT fans by supporting Shinsuke Nakamura against Bobby Roode. That led fans to believe that he was medically cleared to wrestle, thus sparking hype throughout the WWE Universe.

Sportskeeda’s take

The WWE needs both men to return to the squared circle as soon as possible.

While Smackdown Live is flourishing, WWE Raw leaves a lot to be desired at times. Even if Triple H only wrestles a few times before WrestleMania, that will help draw interest. Balor is a different story.

The very-first WWE Universal champion will return to full-time action shortly and enter into a big feud. If Seth Rollins isn’t available to compete at WrestleMania, it could be Balor taking on HHH as a replacement.

