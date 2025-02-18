Finn Balor arrives at WWE RAW without key stable members

WWE is gearing up for the red brand's next stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Tonight's RAW will hit the air in less than an hour, and several high-stakes matches are booked to go down. Finn Balor is hoping to clear his path to Las Vegas, and new information may serve as a potential spoiler for the upcoming show.

The Judgment Day has undergone significant trials and tribulations, but the heel faction remains one of WWE's most dominant groups. With Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania Vegas on the horizon, tonight's RAW will feature high-stakes singles matches for Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. Finn will face Seth Rollins in the final Men's Elimination Chamber qualifier, while Dirty Dom will lock up with AJ Styles, and La Reina is set to wrestle Roxanne Perez in the final Women's Elimination Chamber qualifier.

The Prince was all business as he arrived at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight's RAW. As seen below, WWE shared footage that shows Balor entering the arena by himself. The Irish superstar usually arrives with his crew in tow, but this lone arrival could be a hint at more tension within The Judgment Day, or a sign of its members focusing on their individual battles ahead of tonight's show.

WWE has also announced an appearance by Sami Zayn for tonight's loaded live RAW episode, along with Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair making their presence felt on the red brand.

The following other matches are confirmed for the show tonight: Penta vs. Pete Dunne, AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio, Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai to determine the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, plus the final Elimination Chamber qualifier with Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

