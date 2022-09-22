"He finally had enough"- Finn Balor believes WWE Legend played a huge role in Dominik Mysterio's recent heel turn

WWE Superstar Finn Balor claimed Rey Mysterio pushed Dominik Mysterio to embrace his dark side.

Dominik shocked the wrestling world at Clash at the Castle as he betrayed his father and Edge after the duo's victory against Judgment Day. He has been a part of the villainous stable since then, stating that the group is his "real family."

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor stressed that Dominik Mysterio had enough of his father's shackles and finally decided to break free. The Prince added that Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley had no part to play in Dominik switching sides.

"You can't push someone to betray their father, the father pushes the child. In every day of their life, I'm sure Dominik had been picked on and poked and jibed and he finally had enough. It's that simple." [38:42 - 39:07]

Finn Balor's stablemate, Damian Priest, also commented on rising WWE star "betraying" his father

Damian Priest also echoed his stablemate's words. The Acher of Infamy mentioned on The Bump that Dominik Mysterio's decision to step out of his father's shadow has been portrayed in the wrong light by many.

"What did he do to his father? He betrayed him? I don't like that word. He made a decision to step out of his [Rey's] shadow. He made a decision for his career, for his name, for his life," said Priest. "He decided, 'I wanna do things for myself instead of living for somebody else.'" [37:38 to 38:00]

Dominik Mysterio looks to be thriving under the new direction. He main evented RAW a couple of weeks back as he took on Edge. While the match ended due to disqualification, Judgment Day had the last laugh as Finn Balor hit a Coup de Grace on the Rated R Superstar on a steel chair. The faction targeted Edge's leg to put him on the sidelines.

The former WWE Champion was reported to have suffered an MCL injury and could be out for a few weeks. He is, however, expected to return before Extreme Rules. Edge could be taking on Finn Balor for trying to take him out.

