Finn Balor breaks character to ask WWE Hall of Famer for advice ahead of WrestleMania

Finn Balor is looking for some advice heading into WrestleMania 39.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Edge challenged Balor to a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member accepted the challenge, but is he now having some second thoughts?

The leader of The Judgment Day recently took to social media to tweet to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, hoping to get some advice from the man that many fans would call the king of the Hell in a Cell match.

"Any advice Mick @foleyispod ?" Finn Balor said in a tweet.

Mick Foley competed in four Hell in a Cell matches in his career.

Will Finn Balor embrace his inner demon once again at WrestleMania 39?

Finn Balor and Edge were reportedly scheduled for a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, things reportedly didn't work out due to the Rated-R Superstar's filming schedule for the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

But with the Hall of Famer back in the mix, the Hell in a Cell match has been scheduled for WrestleMania instead.

Other reports suggested that Balor would portray his Demon character for their canceled match at the Royal Rumble, which has led to speculation that he will be put on facepaint at WrestleMania next month.

Balor cleverly dropped a demon reference in his promo with Edge on Monday Night RAW, but it's yet to be confirmed that's the direction WWE is taking.

The Demon hasn't been seen since he lost to Roman Reigns at the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event in 2021.

Will The Demon rise again at WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Balor's comments? Are you looking forward to his Hell in a Cell match with Edge at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

