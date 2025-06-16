Finn Balor breaks character to send emotional message

Finn Balor just shared an emotional message on social media. Given that he's a heel, this was out of character for him.
Finn Balor has been part of The Judgment Day for the past couple of years. Since joining the group, he has been a bad guy and is regarded as one of the top heels in the company. Balor has been pursuing singles gold for quite some time now, but he has yet to achieve it.
Despite being a top heel, the WWE star broke character to send an emotional message to his father on Father's Day. He credited his dad for everything he has accomplished in his career.
"I don’t have a manager or an agent or an advisor or a driver or a personal assistant. I have my Dad. Every decision. Every promotion. Every championship. It’s all thanks to him. #happyfathersday."
Vince Russo slammed WWE for the storyline involving Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan
A couple of weeks ago, Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day clubhouse—a decision that didn't sit well with Liv Morgan. However, The Prince explained to Liv and Raquel Rodriguez that they could use some extra help with Perez. Unfortunately, Perez's arrival in the group has only caused tension between her and Liv, hinting at a possible match down the line.
Speaking on a recent episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo criticized WWE for suddenly introducing Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day to start a feud with Liv Morgan, noting that the casual viewer who doesn't watch NXT may not know who The Prodigy is and might not care.
"Bro, that's exactly how they're gonna book it. She's jealous of Roxanne Perez, so now you're gonna have an angle between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. Okay, and who is Roxanne Perez? She's another woman on the roster, that's all she is. I don't watch NXT. I don't know what her character was in NXT. Me just sitting there watching this show now, she's just like the girl with the purse that came along, the girls whose hair was half black and half platinum. There's no difference. So, why should I care? I guess, bro, that's gonna be their way of making Liv a babyface. Big freaking deal bro, big freaking deal."
It will be interesting to see how this feud between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez will begin to shape up.