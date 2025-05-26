WWE slammed for pushing Roxanne Perez in major storyline; wrestling veteran asks, "So why should I care?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Roxanne Perez possibly joining The Judgment Day. The star is currently a part of the RAW roster.

This past week on the red brand, Finn Balor brought Roxanne into the Judgment Day clubhouse. Balor explained that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could use some help in the form of Perez. He also added that the faction needed to amp up their numbers, and the 23-year-old star would be a great member.

This week on Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran explained that Perez was just another NXT call-up for the casual viewers. He noted that most casual fans never watched NXT and didn't know about her character. Russo felt this was just another way of the creative team booking her in a feud with Liv, leading to the latter probably turning babyface.

"Bro, that's exactly how they're gonna book it. She's jealous of Roxanne Perez, so now you're gonna have an angle between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. Okay, and who is Roxanne Perez? She's another woman on the roster, that's all she is. I don't watch NXT. I don't know what her character was in NXT. Me just sitting there watching this show now, she's just like the girl with the purse that came along, the girls whose hair was half black and half platinum. There's no difference. So, why should I care? I guess, bro, that's gonna be their way of making Liv a babyface. Big freaking deal bro, big freaking deal." [From 10:33 onwards]

This past week on RAW, Perez qualified for the Money in the Bank. She defeated in-ring veterans Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat qualifying match. It will be interesting to see if the rookie can make it big in her first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match.

