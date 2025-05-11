Finn Balor breaks character to send heartwarming message to WWE star's fiancé ahead of RAW

Finn Balor broke character today on social media to send a heartfelt message to a WWE superstar's fiancé following Backlash. Balor is a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

Meanwhile, fellow RAW Superstar Lyra Valkyria is engaged to Irish professional wrestler LJ Cleary, and he made an appearance during WWE Backlash last night in St. Louis, Missouri. Cleary was in the front row for the show, and watched Valkyria defeat Becky Lynch to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Balor took to his Instagram story today to break character and shared a heartwarming message to Cleary, along with a photograph, following Backlash 2025. He noted that the 26-year-old was very talented and that it was wonderful to meet him.

"Wonderful to see the very talented @lj_cleary yesterday in St. Louis, Missouri," Balor wrote.

Balor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. [Image credit: Finn Balor's Instagram story]

Balor interfered in Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship defense against Penta at WWE Backlash. The distraction allowed El Grande Americano to hit the Luchador with a headbutt, and Mysterio capitalized with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory to retain his title.

Former WWE writer criticizes Finn Balor's faction

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently criticized The Judgment Day and claimed that the group doesn't have enough star power.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley used to be members of the faction on RAW, but they were both betrayed at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that he was only interested in Finn Balor when he portrays his 'Demon' character. He added that The Judgment Day doesn't have any juice following the departures of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

"The only way I will ever, ever be slightly interested in Finn Balor if he’s The Demon. That is the only way. Listen, there were so many times when The Judgment Day should have been done. And months and months and months ago, you could see that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the only two stars in Judgment Day. As soon as they left Judgment Day, it should have been over then. Then, you had McDonagh get hurt and it still continued. Bro, come on. It’s got no juice." [4:08 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been teasing issues with each other for a while now. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day moving forward on RAW.

