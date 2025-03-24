"It’s got no juice" - WWE veteran rips apart struggling Judgment Day faction (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Judgment Day losing its momentum. The faction currently has Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as members.

The nefarious faction has been going through some internal tensions. After Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were expelled from the faction, Finn Balor tried to take up the central role but couldn’t back it up with his performances. The revamped group with its current members still hasn’t reached the same heights as its previous iteration.

This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran opined that the faction should have run its course a long time ago. He explained that when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest parted ways with the group, it should have been the end of their storyline. Russo also felt that JD McDonagh’s injury was a good opportunity to break up the faction. He felt that WWE had prolonged the storyline too long, and now fans are not invested in the current members.

"The only way I will ever, ever be slightly interested in Finn Balor if he’s the demon. That is the only way. Listen, there were so many times when The Judgment Day should have been done. And months and months and months ago, you could see that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the only two stars in Judgment Day. As soon as they left Judgment Day, it should have been over then. Then, you had McDonagh get hurt and it still continued. Bro, come on. It’s got no juice." [4:08 onwards]

This past week, Balor lost his match to Bron Breakker after "Dirty" Dom tried to interfere. Breakker quickly disposed of Mysterio before planting The Prince with a Spear.

