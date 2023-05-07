Finn Balor breaks silence after confrontation with WWE legend at Backlash 2023

Finn Balor recently took to social media to break silence after his confrontation with Savio Vega at WWE Backlash.

During Damian Priest's match against Bad Bunny, The Judgment Day interfered, as Balor and Dominik Mysterio tried their best to assist Priest.

The faction's arrival led to Carlito and Savio Vega coming to the aid of the Grammy-winning artist. Vega also laid out Balor, who took to Twitter to comment on their interaction.

"Me & Savio have HEAT #wwebacklash," wrote Balor.

Vince Russo recently gave his take on both Damian Priest and Finn Balor

Vince Russo recently commented on Damian Priest and how The Judgment Day member has grown on him.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion on RAW, Russo stated that The Archer of Infamy looks and dresses like a star. The former WWE head writer said:

"First of all, I have said the last couple of weeks. Damian Priest has really grown on me. He looks like a star, he dresses like a star."

Russo further questioned Balor's look and mentioned that he looked like he was coming straight from the gym.

"With that being said, who is dressing Finn Balor? Like, what is he wearing, bro? You got Damian Priest, bro, that jacket Priest is wearing, bro, that's anywhere from 500 to 1000 bucks, no doubt about it. Then you got Finn Balor just came from the gym."

At Backlash, Priest could not beat Bad Bunny in their San Juan Street Fight. The Judgment Day was outnumbered on the night. However, the faction celebrated one crucial win courtesy of Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator defeated Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship in a back-and-forth showdown.

