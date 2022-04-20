Finn Balor breaks silence after losing United States Championship on WWE RAW

Finn Balor has finally commented on losing the WWE United States Championship to Theory on the latest edition of RAW.

The former Universal Champion was drafted to the red brand in the 2021 WWE Draft. He captured the US title for the first time in his career by defeating Damien Priest nearly two months ago, but his reign was ended by Theory on Monday Night.

Less than 24 hours later, Finn Balor took to Twitter to issue a message regarding his title loss. He included a photo that was taken after the bout.

"Falling down is how we grow. Staying down is how we die. STAND UP" - wrote Balor.

Finn Balor's United States Championship run ended at 49 days

Balor is one of the top superstars on the WWE roster, and he's recognized as the first-ever Universal Champion. However, despite holding the United States title, he was left off of the WrestleMania 38 card along with numerous other stars such as WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Finn's reign, stating that it brought him down:

"Bro, let me break this down for you. I can't believe I'm saying this. This Finn Balor title reign actually brought him down a few notches. How does a guy win a title and then diminish his value? How does that happen, bro?" Russo questioned.

Following Balor's match against Theory on RAW, Vince McMahon came out to congratulate his protege and take a selfie with him. The Chairman of the Board is known to be very high on the new US Champion.

Although Balor's reign may have disappointed some fans and critics, Theory's victory could be the next step up for the young superstar. With McMahon's backing, he could become a major franchise player for the WWE in the future.

