"Title reign actually brought him down a few notches" - Wrestling veteran appalled by Finn Balor losing the United States Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked by how WWE handled Finn Balor's United States Championship reign.

The Prince won the United States Championship on the February 28 episode of RAW when he beat Damian Priest. Balor's title reign was cut short on RAW this week as Theory struck him with a crushing A-Town Down and captured the title for the first time.

Vince Russo was on this week's episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The veteran was shocked at how Balor lost momentum after winning the title. He detailed that winning the United States Championship actually did more damage to his stock in the company.

Here's what Russo said about the loss:

"Bro, let me break this down for you. I can't believe I'm saying this. This Finn Balor title reign actually brought him down a few notches. How does a guy win a title and then diminish his value? How does that happen, bro?" Russo questioned. (From 31:15 - 31:38)

Vince McMahon celebrated Theory's win over Finn Balor

WWE Chairman and Theory's mentor, Vince McMahon, made a rare appearance on Monday Night RAW to celebrate the biggest win of the rookie's career.

After the upstart won the championship, several heels from the RAW roster came down to the ring to celebrate the win. Theory reveled in glory as he was perched on the shoulders of Commander Azeez and T-BAR.

What made the win even more special was that this was Theory's first championship victory on the main roster. The coronation was complete with a championship selfie between the mentor and the protégé.

It remains to be seen what's next for Finn Balor after losing the United States Championship. Can he regain his momentum? Let us know in the comments below.

