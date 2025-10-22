Finn Balor breaks silence after losing the WWE World Tag Team Titles on RAW

Finn Balor broke his silence after he and JD McDonagh lost the WWE World Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW. This was their second reign as champions.Balor and McDonagh were made to defend the tag team championships after Dominik Mysterio complained to Adam Pearce about other champions not defending their titles. Pearce then made Balor &amp; McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee &amp; AJ Styles official.This week on RAW, Lee &amp; Styles dethroned the Judgment Day duo. On social media, Balor broke his silence after losing the titles, briefly reflecting on the loss.&quot;Win some Lose some&quot; wrote Balor.Check out Balor's post on X:Vince Russo discussed AJ Styles and Dragon Lee's pairing as a tag team in WWEVince Russo spoke about AJ Styles and Dragon Lee being paired as a tag team. He doesn't seem convinced about the two superstars being paired together as a duo.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo recalled past tag teams, including The Hart Foundation, The British Bulldogs, and The Legion of Doom, among others. Russo said:&quot;My God, bro. They were on the Judgment Day for so long and they meant absolutely nothing. Those guys mean absolutely nothing.&quot; He continued, &quot;I don't know about AJ and Dragon Lee as a team. You know, come on, man. We were around in an era where tag teams were tag teams. The Hart Foundation, The British Bulldogs, I can go back to the Valiant Brothers, Legion of Doom, The Rockers. Now it's just two guys, we put them together and it just doesn't mean anything else.&quot;This was Balor and McDonagh's second reign as the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Throughout their first title reign, the Judgment Day duo barely defended the titles, and the same could be said for their second run with the belts. It remains to be seen what's next for them.