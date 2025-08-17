  • home icon
Finn Balor breaks silence after major non-WWE debut; sends 1-word message

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:09 GMT
Finn Balor is one half of the current World Tag Team Champions
Finn Balor is one half of the current World Tag Team Champions [Image credits: Star's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to break his silence after making a major debut outside the Stamford-based promotion. The Judgment Day star competed at AAA Triplemania.

Several major names on the current WWE roster were in action at AAA Triplemania, including Dominik Mysterio, who faced El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Mega Championship.

On the other hand, Dom's Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh, wrestled against Mr. Iguana, Lola Vice, and Nino Hamburguesa in a Mixed Tag Team Match. At one point in the bout, Balor debuted his Demonito puppet to face off against Iguana's La Yesca. Everyone put on an amazing display of action inside the ring, but the bout ultimately ended in The Prince's team's favor.

Following the show, Finn Balor took to Instagram to post a backstage photo from Triplemania, showing off his World Tag Team Championship and the new puppet. The Judgment Day star also sent a one-word message, highlighting his puppet's name.

"DEMONITO #triplemania," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Tommy Dreamer believes Finn Balor is the leader of The Judgment Day on WWE TV

Although The Judgment Day stars have said it time and time again that they do not have a leader in their group, Tommy Dreamer believes otherwise.

During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, the wrestling veteran said that he believed Balor was an incredible heel and has been doing an amazing job as the leader of his fearsome group.

"I think Finn [Balor] is an amazing heel...He has been excellent in this role [of the leader] since he took it over from Edge, Adam Copeland," Dreamer said. "Everybody lost early on in The Judgment Day... but this is a group that's been around for a while and is still garnering heat."

Despite their differences, The Judgment Day has been going strong on WWE TV. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Balor's faction going forward.

