Judgment Day's leader seemingly confirmed by WWE veteran after the addition of a new member 

The Judgment Day underwent major changes this past Monday on WWE RAW. Faction member and newly crowned WWE World Tag Team Champion, Finn Balor, has seemingly been confirmed as the leader of the group.

The faction has not had an official leader since Edge (Adam Copeland) was booted from the group. He was betrayed by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, with The Prince pretty much taking the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's position in the faction. In 2024, Balor betrayed Priest and Liv Morgan was added at the expense of Ripley. Despite Balor calling the majority of the shots, he was never declared the official leader.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer addressed Balor as the leader of the group, stating that he has been excellent since taking over from Edge.

"I think Finn [Balor] is an amazing heel...He has been excellent in this role [of the leader] since he took it over from Edge, Adam Copeland," Dreamer said. "Everybody lost early on in the Judgment Day...but this is a group that's been around for a while and is still garnering heat." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Judgment Day's Finn Balor asked an interesting question after winning the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the WWE World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW, making them two-time champions.

On X, Balor responded to a user who wanted the 43-year-old to win a World Championship. He asked if the World Tag Team Championship didn't count. Balor wrote:

"The tag title doesn’t count huh?"

Balor and McDonagh defeated The New Day to win the titles. Every member of the faction now has a championship, except the injured Liv Morgan, whose title was handed to Roxanne Perez. Raquel Rodriguez and Perez will defend their titles at Evolution in a Fatal-Four Way tag team match.

