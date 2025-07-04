"The tag title doesn’t count huh?" - Finn Balor makes an interesting comment after WWE RAW

Finn Balor made an interesting comment after winning the WWE World Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW. He and JD McDonagh became two-time champions.
Balor is a former WWE Universal Champion and has won multiple other singles championships in the company. He has mostly been part of the tag team division, previously winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships twice with Damian Priest.
Balor responded to an X (fka Twitter) user, who clearly wants the veteran superstar to win another singles World Title. The Prince questioned if his World Tag Team Championship win didn't count.
"The tag title doesn’t count huh?" wrote Balor.
Finn Balor dedicated his World Tag Team Championship win to the IWC
Finn Balor dedicated his recent championship win to the Internet Wrestling Community. Immediately after capturing the title on Monday Night RAW, he spoke into the camera while heading towards the gorilla position.
Balor and McDonagh defeated The New Day on RAW. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston won the titles at WrestleMania 41 by defeating The War Raiders, but their title reign ended a lot earlier than many anticipated.
The 43-year-old ended his message with a classic "Too Sweet," stating the following:
"Hey! What did I say when I lost this? That it wouldn’t be long till I got it back. Finn Balor with the W for the IWC. Too sweet!"
The Judgment Day now holds the WWE World Tag Team Championships, the Women's Tag Team Championships, and the Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan's Women's Tag Team Title was handed to Roxanne Perez on RAW, as she's set to team up with Raquel Rodriguez at Evolution II.
The decision was made after Balor asked Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to make the change, suggesting that he wanted Rodriguez to be champion and not vacate her title due to Morgan's absence.
