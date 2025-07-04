"The tag title doesn’t count huh?" - Finn Balor makes an interesting comment after WWE RAW

Finn Balor made an interesting comment after winning the WWE World Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW. He and JD McDonagh became two-time champions.

Ad

Balor is a former WWE Universal Champion and has won multiple other singles championships in the company. He has mostly been part of the tag team division, previously winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships twice with Damian Priest.

Balor responded to an X (fka Twitter) user, who clearly wants the veteran superstar to win another singles World Title. The Prince questioned if his World Tag Team Championship win didn't count.

Ad

Trending

"The tag title doesn’t count huh?" wrote Balor.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Check out Balor's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor dedicated his World Tag Team Championship win to the IWC

Finn Balor dedicated his recent championship win to the Internet Wrestling Community. Immediately after capturing the title on Monday Night RAW, he spoke into the camera while heading towards the gorilla position.

Balor and McDonagh defeated The New Day on RAW. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston won the titles at WrestleMania 41 by defeating The War Raiders, but their title reign ended a lot earlier than many anticipated.

Ad

The 43-year-old ended his message with a classic "Too Sweet," stating the following:

"Hey! What did I say when I lost this? That it wouldn’t be long till I got it back. Finn Balor with the W for the IWC. Too sweet!"

Ad

The Judgment Day now holds the WWE World Tag Team Championships, the Women's Tag Team Championships, and the Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan's Women's Tag Team Title was handed to Roxanne Perez on RAW, as she's set to team up with Raquel Rodriguez at Evolution II.

The decision was made after Balor asked Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to make the change, suggesting that he wanted Rodriguez to be champion and not vacate her title due to Morgan's absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!