Finn Balor breaks silence after repeatedly attacking Seth Rollins

Finn Balor took to social media to break silence after he repeatedly attacked Seth Rollins.

On Monday Night RAW, Balor blindsided Rollins which forced WWE to call off the World Heavyweight Championship open challenge in Cleveland. The assault continued backstage when The Judgment Day member once again attacked his rival.

Taking to Twitter, Balor put Rollins on notice, as he finally took out his frustrations on the latter 7 years later.

"7 YEAR (B)IT*H," wrote Balor.

At SummerSlam 2016, Balor became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion by defeating Rollins. Unfortunately, he was forced to vacate the title the following night on RAW due to an injury he suffered during the match.

Later down the road, Rollins captured the Universal Title. But Balor never had the opportunity to hold the title for a second reign. In fact, a win against Rollins in London will mark the Irishman's second-ever world championship win in WWE.

Finn Balor once again attacked Seth Rollins following Monday Night RAW

Finn Balor wasn't done with Seth Rollins despite attacking him more than once on Monday Night RAW.

On this week's episode of NXT, Rollins was in action against Bron Breakker, defending the World Heavyweight Championship in an incredible match between the two men.

#NXTGoldRush EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at this unseen angle of The Judgment Day's @FinnBalor sneaking into NXT and attacking World Heavyweight Champion, @WWERollins EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at this unseen angle of The Judgment Day's @FinnBalor sneaking into NXT and attacking World Heavyweight Champion, @WWERollins.#NXTGoldRush https://t.co/UTdAGr22K4

Post-match, The Visionary was celebrating his win and was on his way out of the arena before being jumped by Balor. Balor is a former NXT Champion and returned to his old stomping grounds.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Balor. He won the title at Night of Champions by beating AJ Styles and has successfully defended the title against Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, previously on RAW.

