"FOR LIFE" - Finn Balor breaks silence after reuniting with former Bullet Club leader in WWE

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor reunited with AJ Styles. Taking to Twitter, the founder of the Bullet Club finally commented after sharing a special moment with another former leader of the same faction.

Balor and Styles led the Bullet Club at two different points. The former WWE Universal Champion founded the group alongside Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson in 2013.

Meanwhile, Styles became the leader of the faction after the former Prince Devitt departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling for WWE. During Styles' tenure as Bullet Club leader, he worked alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, among others.

Taking to Twitter, Balor reacted to his reunion with Styles, as he wrote the following message:

"FOR LIFE"

As seen on RAW, Balor saved the former WWE Champion from a beatdown at the hands of Edge and Damian Priest. The two then shared the "Too Sweet" hand gesture in the middle of the ring.

The reunion between the two former leaders of the Bullet Club occurred on the 9th anniversary of the faction. Over in NJPW, the group sent shockwaves around the pro wrestling world this weekend when Jay White returned to Japan alongside The Good Brothers. Juice Robinson was also revealed as the newest member of the group.

Vince Russo recently criticized Finn Balor's booking in WWE

Finn Balor got some momentum when he reunited with AJ Styles in WWE. However, in recent months, the former Universal Champion has been booked quite inconsistently, to say the least.

Balor recently dropped the WWE United States Championship. During a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that there are politics behind his losses. The former writer said:

"Again, there's politics behind that [Balor's losses]. We don't know what they are, we probably will never know. No doubt about it, that's part of the influence, you know," said Russo. [4:01 - 4:11]

