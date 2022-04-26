"There's politics behind that" - Vince Russo on popular WWE RAW star's poor booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo thinks that there's politics behind Finn Balor's recent booking.

The former Universal Champion continued his losing streak this week on WWE RAW, where he lost to Damian Priest. The Demon lost the United States Title to Theory on last week's show, while he also lost to the new champion on house shows over the weekend.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed Finn Balor's recent losses and poor booking.

"Again, there's politics behind that [Balor's losses]. We don't know what they are, we probably will never know. No doubt about it, that's part of the influence, you know," said Russo. [4:01 - 4:11]

He continued to talk about how saying the wrong thing can land someone in trouble when it comes to WWE.

"Can you imagine a manager, a baseball manager or a football coach, Ohio State football coach - you fumble, you make a mistake, you do something wrong, and you ride the bench the rest of the season. Can you imagine a baseball player strikes out and now, 'Okay, bro, you're riding the bench for the rest of the year. You struck out.' You can't say the wrong thing [in WWE], you can't do the wrong thing, you can't look at somebody funny, it's literally like walking on eggshells," said Russo. [4:08 - 4:55]

You can check out the full show here:

Russo agreed with host Dr. Chris Featherstone that it is sad to see Balor being treated the way he has in the company.

The ex-WWE writer thinks that Finn Balor's stock fell even with a title around his waist

Russo recently stated on Sportskeeda that the United States Championship didn't do much for Balor's stock in the company and diminished his value.

"This Finn Balor title reign actually brought him down a few notches. How does a guy win a title and then diminish his value? How does that happen, bro?" asked Russo.

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor Falling down is how we grow.

Staying down is how we die.

STAND UP Falling down is how we grow. Staying down is how we die. STAND UP https://t.co/CsV4XPfvbg

The Irish superstar did not feature on this year's WrestleMania card, and the United States title was not defended at The Show of Shows. His title reign lasted just 48 days, which is the lowest in the title's history since 2019.

Do you think Finn Balor is being misused on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha