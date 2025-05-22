Finn Balor celebrates Tottenham Hotspur winning the UEFA Europa League; The Judgment Day member was in attendance for the final

Tottenham Hotspur made history by winning the 2025 UEFA Europa League. WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Finn Balor was in attendance to witness his team's victory over Manchester United.

Balor is involved in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio, who pinned the former at WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This past Monday, Balor and JD McDonagh defeated AJ Styles and Penta in a tag team match.

On Instagram, Balor shared a one-word message celebrating Spurs' victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final. The team from North London were victorious 1-0 at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

"COYS 🏆 @spursofficial," wrote Balor.

Finn Balor is expected to feature heavily on WWE RAW

WrestleVotes discussed Finn Balor's current position in WWE, stating that the former WWE Universal Champion has been one of the most featured wrestlers on the red brand.

The veteran superstar is expected to continue with his current role. The following was stated about the 43-year-old superstar.

''Same thing he's been doing. A lot of people have been saying when we reported that he's in line for a 'push' back in January, people thought he was going to win a title, he's gonna do this, he's gonna do that. If you look, he's been one of the more featured wrestlers since the move on Netflix. He's wrestling almost every week. They're doing their best to get him on TV and he's doing a great job at losing, as crazy as that sounds, although he did win last night. So, I would just expect more appearances and more action for Finn Balor. Whether that equals a title, I don't know," he said.

Balor's latest run as champion was alongside JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day duo won the WWE World Tag Team Championship before losing it to The War Raiders.

