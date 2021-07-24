"It was brilliant" - Pro-wrestling legend praises WWE for putting Finn Balor in the Universal Championship picture (Exclusive)

Finn Balor and Roman Reigns closed out this week's episode of SmackDown to the roars of fans in Cleveland, Ohio. Balor, who recently made his return to the main roster, came out and confronted the Tribal Chief in just his second week back on SmackDown and issued a challenge for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns, who had just shot down John Cena's challenge from the opening segment of the episode, gladly accepted The Prince's challenge. However, this was only after some deliberation with his special counsel Paul Heyman.

Nevertheless, it was a complete curveball for the WWE Universe, who were expecting to see John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

While nothing has been made official yet, pro-wrestling legend Dutch Mantell is extremely impressed by WWE's booking in this instance. Mantell praised WWE on the most recent episode of Smack Talk with Sid Pullar III.

"It was brilliant to tell you the truth, because lets say Cena has an accident tomorrow god forbid! Now they've already put his replacement in place and they just go from there. Now you've got to think, 'Is it going to be Cena? or is it going to be Finn Balor?', because this is the part, when I used to book I used to make the fans do the thinking. Let them think instead of me, but I'm covered. Like WWE is covered now," said Dutch Mantell

It was a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe and made SmackDown all the more interesting and intriguing to keep an eye out for in the next couple of weeks.

Finn Balor has unfinished business with the Universal Championship

He may have just made his return to the main roster, but Finn Balor made his intentions known on this week's episode of SmackDown. Making it clear that he is only after the Universal Championship.

Balor himself claimed he has unfinished business with the Universal Championship on WWE's The Bump.

"I feel like there's something that has to be revisited with the Universal Championship, and that is why I am back on SmackDown," said Finn Balor

First ever WWE Universal Champion pic.twitter.com/jVdKwQjjHG — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 22, 2016

