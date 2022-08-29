"Most mentally challenging period of my life" – Finn Balor opens up on the time he was stressed and helpless

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor faced tough times being away from family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prince finally embraced the darkness in his heart as he joined Judgment Day on the June 7, 2022, episode of RAW. His addition to the faction led to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley ousting their former leader Edge. The trio attacked the Rated R Superstar and put him out of action for over a month.

Finn Balor was the special guest on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin. During the interview, the former Universal Champion recalled how the pandemic proved to be a grueling time for him personally. He mentioned that he was stuck in the country with no means to travel to his family in Ireland.

"It was the most mentally challenging period of my life without question. Not anything to do with work, it was all like personal stuff. Being land locked here in the US, I was also dealing with some visa issues too which couldn’t get resolved because I was landlocked in US because of COVID. You gotta go back and do it in the embassy in Ireland. So couldn’t do that."

Balor also spoke about how his family was impacted by his absence.

"My wife got dragged into that same situation because she’s on my visa. It was super challenging. My dad had been sick, I couldn’t see my dad. Couldn’t see my brothers and sisters. Their kids just grew up. They were infants or they weren’t even born and now they’re like full grown humans. It was a tough time." (From 4:20-5:08)

Finn Balor and Judgment Day are in a feud with Edge

Judgment Day is currently embroiled in a rivalry with legends Rey Mysterio and Edge. Damian Priest lost to the 11-time champion on a recent episode of RAW emanating from Toronto. This led to Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor attacking the Hall of Famer before his wife Beth Phoenix rushed in to make the save.

