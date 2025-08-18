Finn Balor claims he got sick after recent incident at a show

World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor claimed that he got sick following a recent incident at a show. The Judgment Day member was in action last Saturday.The 44-year-old teamed up with his stablemates, JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez, to face AAA's Mr. Iguana &amp; Nino Hamburguesa and NXT star Lola Vice in a Mixed Tag Team Match at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. The contest ended with Raquel pinning Vice for the win following a Tejana Bomb.However, the most talked about moments of the match were Finn Balor introducing the Demonito and eating a burger later on. The inaugural Universal Champion recently took to his X/Twitter account to claim that eating the burger made him sick.&quot;For the record. That burger made me sick,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below: WWE star explains why Finn Balor added her to The Judgment DayOn the May 19 edition of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor introduced former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to his fellow stablemates. After Liv Morgan sustained an unfortunate injury during a match, Balor and McDonagh suggested The Prodigy replace Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's partner and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Roxanne Perez claimed that being the most accomplished NXT Women's Champion of her era paved her way into the heel faction. She added that Finn Balor added her to The Judgment Day as someone who could help the stable keep all the gold in the clubhouse.&quot;I was pretty much the most accomplished NXT Women's Champion from that era. So, I'm sure Finn Balor saw that. He saw why people call me The Prodigy is because I am the youngest on the roster, and I've already mastered everything about that ring.&quot; Perez added, &quot;So, he needed someone to come in and help The Judgment Day. You got JD, you got Dom, you got Finn, but you only have Raquel and Liv. So, why not add a third to the mixture and someone that can help the Judgment Day keep all the gold in the clubhouse?&quot;Roxanne Perez has gelled well with the group. However, The Prodigy and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has for the 23-year-old as the fans await Liv Morgan's return from injury.