  Finn Balor claims he got sick after recent incident at a show

Finn Balor claims he got sick after recent incident at a show

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 18, 2025 20:17 GMT
Finn Balor on RAW (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)
Finn Balor on RAW (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)

World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor claimed that he got sick following a recent incident at a show. The Judgment Day member was in action last Saturday.

The 44-year-old teamed up with his stablemates, JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez, to face AAA's Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa and NXT star Lola Vice in a Mixed Tag Team Match at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. The contest ended with Raquel pinning Vice for the win following a Tejana Bomb.

However, the most talked about moments of the match were Finn Balor introducing the Demonito and eating a burger later on. The inaugural Universal Champion recently took to his X/Twitter account to claim that eating the burger made him sick.

"For the record. That burger made me sick," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

WWE star explains why Finn Balor added her to The Judgment Day

On the May 19 edition of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor introduced former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to his fellow stablemates. After Liv Morgan sustained an unfortunate injury during a match, Balor and McDonagh suggested The Prodigy replace Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's partner and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Roxanne Perez claimed that being the most accomplished NXT Women's Champion of her era paved her way into the heel faction. She added that Finn Balor added her to The Judgment Day as someone who could help the stable keep all the gold in the clubhouse.

"I was pretty much the most accomplished NXT Women's Champion from that era. So, I'm sure Finn Balor saw that. He saw why people call me The Prodigy is because I am the youngest on the roster, and I've already mastered everything about that ring." Perez added, "So, he needed someone to come in and help The Judgment Day. You got JD, you got Dom, you got Finn, but you only have Raquel and Liv. So, why not add a third to the mixture and someone that can help the Judgment Day keep all the gold in the clubhouse?"

Roxanne Perez has gelled well with the group. However, The Prodigy and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has for the 23-year-old as the fans await Liv Morgan's return from injury.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

