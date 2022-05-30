Former NXT Champion reacts to a video of him 'stomping' Theory

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently posted a video of him attacking Theory from the top rope.

The latter has been portraying a heel character on Monday Night RAW and is the current WWE United States Champion. Theory won the United States gold by getting the better of Balor on the April 18th episode of Monday Night RAW. He secured the win after hitting Balor with his ATL finisher.

He received a good push on the red brand after they decided to pair him with Vince McMahon. Considering the stuff that he is doing on RAW, it is not surprising to see other superstars wanting to get their hands on him. His weird habit of clicking selfies on WWE programming has also garnered a lot of criticism from fans.

Recently, Balor took to Twitter to share a video of him landing his finisher, Coup de Grace, on Theory and professed that he enjoys doing so.

You can check out the tweet below:

Theory talks about customizing the US Championship

Backed by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Theory has been flying high on the red brand of the promotion. The current united States Champion has given his views on introducing a customized version of his title.

Speaking on 95KGGO, the 24-year-old expressed his love for spinner titles. He also stated that he would love to install a camera in the customized version.

"For me, I definitely would have something that is more flashy. I love the spinner titles, I think they are great. Maybe there is a way to incorporate a camera or something on there. Take a selfie with the title. Imagine, you lay somebody out, and then you hold the title up and it's taking a picture of them on the ground. How cool is that?" (H/T - Fightful)

The former NXT star made his debut in WWE three years back. With the backing of the WWE Chairman, it looks like his career could not have asked for a better push. It will be interesting to see how the partnership between the two men unfolds in the future.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far