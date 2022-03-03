Finn Balor to defend United States Championship at Madison Square Garden

WWE Superstar Finn Balor will defend his newly-won United States Championship at one of the world's most famous arenas, Madison Square Garden.

Balor went one-on-one with former US Champion Damian Priest on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and bested "The Archer of Infamy," winning the title for the first time in his career.

Following the loss, Damian Priest took to the microphone to blast the fans, stating that they never supported him the way they did the Irish-born star. He then attacked Balor, beating him down outside the ring.

Now, Madison Square Garden has announced a rematch between the two men via their official Twitter handle. The bout will occur at the upcoming Road To WrestleMania event at the arena this Saturday.

As mentioned in the Tweet, the event will be a homecoming for Damian Priest, a New York native.

Finn Balor ended Damian Priest's impressive United States Title run

"The Prince" brought an end to Priest's 191 days United States Championship reign, which began back at SummerSlam 2021.

At the "Biggest Party of the Summer," Priest defeated Finn Balor's fellow countryman Sheamus to earn his first main roster championship.

Priest has won just one other championship in his time with WWE, the NXT North American Championship on one occasion back in 2020. He won the title in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

What do you think about Finn Balor defeating Damian Priest for the United States Championship? Will he be able to successfully defend at Madison Square Garden? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

