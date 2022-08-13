“We needed to put a stop to that" - Finn Balor explains why he attacked 5-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

WWE Superstar Finn Balor explains why he attacked Edge and kicked him out of The Judgment Day.

Edge is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. The Rated-R Superstar's legacy spans over a decade, with more than 30 championships reigns in the company. In 2020, he officially came out of retirement and stepped inside a square circle.

Over two months ago, Edge allowed Balor to join The Judgment Day. However, Balor and the members of the group turned on the veteran and kicked him out of the group.

Speaking on WWE's El Brunch, the 41-year-old superstar explained his actions:

“I wouldn’t say we were friends, we were more colleagues. I have a lot of colleagues, very few friends. This idea of senior wrestlers wanting to control the more junior wrestlers, or how they see as junior wrestlers, is too old school and not very forward thinking, and not something I appreciated. I don’t like to look down on people or be looked down on. I feel that’s what Edge was doing to Priest, Rhea, and myself and we needed to put a stop to that.” [H/T - 411Mania]

The feud between the two has been going on since Edge interfered during their match at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

Finn Balor might be facing Edge at Clash at The Castle

Edge showcased his dark side to the WWE Universe when he began feuding with AJ Styles. However, the Rated-R Superstar had a sinister plan of creating a stable who would follow him to the top.

Damian Priest showed up during their match, which caused Edge to defeat Styles at WrestleMania 38.

The Judgment Day began to grow, and Styles was outnumbered. Rhea Ripley assisted Edge at WrestleMania Backlash, where he picked up another victory over The Phenomenal One. The stable took on the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at Hell in a Cell and won.

The next night, Finn Balor joined the group, and they turned on Edge. They attacked him and kicked him out of the group.

However, The Ultimate Opportunist returned at SummerSlam and took his revenge. He vowed to take the group out for good and will face Damian Priest in his hometown on WWE RAW.

The final destination for Edge will be a match against the current leader, Finn Balor. After defeating Priest, the two superstars might face each other in a singles competition at Clash at The Castle. It will be interesting to see if Edge can end the Judgment Day.

Do you think Edge can disband the group? Sound off in the comment section.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi