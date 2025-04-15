  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Finn Balor
  • Finn Balor faces 40-year-old star for the first time in WWE on RAW; huge brawl erupts

Finn Balor faces 40-year-old star for the first time in WWE on RAW; huge brawl erupts

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 15, 2025 02:48 GMT
Finn Balor competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Finn Balor competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Finn Balor collided with Penta for the first time on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The two stars will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

During the bout, the former AEW star hit the WWE veteran with an enzuigiri and took him down with a diving crossbody. Finn kicked his opponent in the midsection, and Penta hit a big chop. Balor reversed a pin attempt into a dropkick and spiked Penta with a spinning elbow drop on the apron.

The Judgment Day member planted his opponent with a superplex and got a two-count. Penta hit a superkick and a backstabber for a two-count. Balor did a sling blade, and Penta caught the former Universal Champion with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Penta did the Sacrifice and tried to perform his finishing move but got rolled into a cover. Carlito and Dominik Mysterio came out, and Finn Balor rolled up Penta for a two-count. An angry Bron Breakker came out and attacked Finn Balor in the ring. The referee called for the bell, and the match ended.

Bron Breakker took out Carlto and Dominik Mysterio with a double spear. He tried to spear Penta but got kicked. Penta wiped out everyone on the floor with a dive from the top rope. Dominik Mysterio and Balor are the other participants in the IC Title match.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications