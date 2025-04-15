Finn Balor faces 40-year-old star for the first time in WWE on RAW; huge brawl erupts

Finn Balor collided with Penta for the first time on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The two stars will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

During the bout, the former AEW star hit the WWE veteran with an enzuigiri and took him down with a diving crossbody. Finn kicked his opponent in the midsection, and Penta hit a big chop. Balor reversed a pin attempt into a dropkick and spiked Penta with a spinning elbow drop on the apron.

The Judgment Day member planted his opponent with a superplex and got a two-count. Penta hit a superkick and a backstabber for a two-count. Balor did a sling blade, and Penta caught the former Universal Champion with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Penta did the Sacrifice and tried to perform his finishing move but got rolled into a cover. Carlito and Dominik Mysterio came out, and Finn Balor rolled up Penta for a two-count. An angry Bron Breakker came out and attacked Finn Balor in the ring. The referee called for the bell, and the match ended.

Bron Breakker took out Carlto and Dominik Mysterio with a double spear. He tried to spear Penta but got kicked. Penta wiped out everyone on the floor with a dive from the top rope. Dominik Mysterio and Balor are the other participants in the IC Title match.

