Finn Balor fails to qualify for title match at next NXT: Takeover

This week's episode of NXT saw the second triple-threat match in the ongoing series of three-way matches. This time, the battle was between Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher, and Dexter Lumis.

The closing moments of the match saw Finn Balor trying to seal a victory by pinning Dexter Lumis. However, Thatcher interfered and quickly used his submission with an intention to win. By this time, Lumis recovered from the previous beatdown and held Thatcher in the 'Silence'.

The latter ended up passing out while still holding Finn Balor in an ankle lock. As a result, Dexter Lumis ended with a well-deserved victory and booked a spot for himself in the Ladder Match that will crown the new North American Champion at Takeover next month.

Before Dexter Lumis, it was Bronson Reed who defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong to qualify for the title match at the upcoming PPV. This match took place last week and then too, the underdog picked up a shock victory.

Finn Balor and his current run in WWE NXT

Finn Balor hasn't been involved in long-term feuds recently. He has mostly made well-placed appearances and WWE have used him effectively to put over other talents of the Black and Gold brand.

The NXT Superstar earlier confirmed that his father battled and won against Covid-19. As a result, Finn Balor also had to spend time with his dad and was not regularly appearing on Wednesday Nights.

Ever since his move to NXT and his heel turn, Finn Balor has rediscovered his charisma. He can be great in some of the crucial feuds on NXT, and it is only a matter of time before he will be challenging for the most coveted piece of gold on the brand.

As for the ongoing series of Triple Threat matches to determine the participants of the Ladder Match next month, NXT confirmed the details of the third triple-threat match. This qualifying bout will take place next week, and it will see Damien Priest, Oney Lorcan, and Ridge Holland. It will be interesting to see if WWE will pull off another surprise win for the qualifying match.