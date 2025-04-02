Finn Balor finally holds a WWE championship; sends message to fans

Finn Balor earned a huge win for The Judgment Day last Monday on WWE RAW when he pinned Penta during a tag team match. The Prince was also able to hold a WWE championship backstage while sending love to some of his fellow die-hard fans.

Balor teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take on Penta and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. At the end of a back-and-forth match, Breakker accidentally hit a Spear on Penta, allowing the Irish star to hit the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory at O2 Arena in London, England.

It was El Zero Miedo's first pinfall loss in his WWE career as The Judgment Day celebrated its victory in the ring. Balor continued the celebration backstage while also promoting the custom Tottenham Hotspur WWE Championship.

"I am WWE Superstar Finn Balor and a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur fan. And as a fan, we have won not enough championships. But maybe something like this can cheer us up and give us that little bit of luck we need to take home any trophy, and hopefully, it'll be the Europa League this season," Balor said.

The Prince has held a title in WWE since losing the World Tag Team Title to The War Raiders in 2024.

Finn Balor's favorite football club, Tottenham Hotspur, currently sits 14th in the English Premier League table. Spurs are also in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. They are set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the two-legged quarterfinal matchup on April 10 and April 17.

Finn Balor likely to be involved in a potential Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41

Following Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio's win on RAW, it seems like the rumored Intercontinental Championship match is happening at WrestleMania 41. Fightful Select reported last week that a Fatal Four-Way was in the works for the biggest event of the year.

The rumored match will likely feature defending champion Bron Breakker, Penta, Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. It's not yet official, but Balor pinning Penta and beating Breakker was a huge break for him.

With the number of titles and top stars on the main roster, it's not surprising to see multi-man matches being booked for this year's WrestleMania. The event is scheduled for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

