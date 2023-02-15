Finn Balor finds unique way to have the final say against Edge ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Finn Balor knows his upcoming match with Edge is going to be a physical one.

The Judgment Day's war against their former leader Edge and his wife, The Glamazon Beth Phoenix, will continue this Saturday night at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Edge and Beth Phoenix made their surprise returns at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar was responsible for eliminating both Finn Balor and Damian Priest from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Balor took to social media to get one final shot in on The Rated-R Superstar heading into this Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event featuring a photo of him giving the WWE production truck with Edge on it the middle finger, tweeting out:

"*Winky face emoji* @EdgeRatedR," Finn Balor said in a tweet.

Will Elimination Chamber lead to a Hell in a Cell match for Finn Balor and Edge at WrestleMania 39?

It was reported last year that the original plans called for Edge to take on Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Royal Rumble, but that was clearly changed well ahead of the January premium live event.

Most believe the rivalry between the current and former leaders of The Judgment Day won't end this Saturday night in Montreal and will instead climax at WrestleMania 39 in April.

If this rivalry does indeed run all the way on the road to WrestleMania, there's a good chance that the originally planned Hell in a Cell matchup will instead take place in Hollywood at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Regardless of when this feud ends, most fans are hopeful that an upcoming draft will separate the competing sides to let the rivalry end once and for all.

What do you make of Balor's tweet? Are you interested in this rivalry between him and Edge being stretched out to WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who will win at Elimination Chamber? Edge and Beth Phoenix Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley 0 votes