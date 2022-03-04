×
Create
Notifications

Finn Balor has four opponents in mind after winning the WWE United States Championship

Finn Balor is the new United States Champion
Finn Balor is the new United States Champion
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 04, 2022 06:50 PM IST
News

Apollo Crews is one of four opponents Finn Balor would like to face after his recent United States Championship victory.

Balor defeated Damian Priest on the latest episode of RAW to win the title for the first time in his career. Priest attacked the Irishman after the 11-minute contest, prompting speculation that their rematch could take place at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Balor said he also wants to renew his rivalries with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins:

“I still have some unfinished business with Damian Priest after what happened on RAW last week, but the depth in the roster is incredible," said Balor. "People like Seth Rollins, I would love to get in the ring with [him] again… Kevin Owens… Apollo Crews is someone who I’ve admired for a long time since his days in NXT and before that.”
https://t.co/IQ4ASBg49O

Balor previously feuded with Rollins over the Universal Championship in 2016 and the Intercontinental Championship in 2018. He also competed in a series of NXT Championship matches against Owens in 2015.

Finn Balor thinks Apollo Crews hasn’t peaked yet

✊🏿 https://t.co/D2MAvR7tpA

The biggest moment of Apollo Crews’ WWE career so far came in 2021 when he won the Intercontinental Championship from Big E at WrestleMania 37. Since then, he has fallen down the card and looks unlikely to be involved in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 38.

Although Crews’ current WWE position is not as strong as last year, Finn Balor believes the best is yet to come from the athletic superstar:

“[Crews is] someone who I think has untapped potential and still kind of on the rise and hasn’t peaked yet, so I would love to be able to get in the ring with him," Balor continued. "There’s so many guys that I really think they should be wanting to get in the ring with me because I’ve been proving this for 20 years.”

Balor recently defeated Crews at WWE Road to WrestleMania live events on February 26 and February 27. Their last singles match on television came in 2016 during their time in NXT.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Which match interests you the most?

Finn Balor vs. Apollo Crews

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

33 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी