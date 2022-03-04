Finn Balor has four opponents in mind after winning the WWE United States Championship

Apollo Crews is one of four opponents Finn Balor would like to face after his recent United States Championship victory.

Balor defeated Damian Priest on the latest episode of RAW to win the title for the first time in his career. Priest attacked the Irishman after the 11-minute contest, prompting speculation that their rematch could take place at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Balor said he also wants to renew his rivalries with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins:

“I still have some unfinished business with Damian Priest after what happened on RAW last week, but the depth in the roster is incredible," said Balor. "People like Seth Rollins, I would love to get in the ring with [him] again… Kevin Owens… Apollo Crews is someone who I’ve admired for a long time since his days in NXT and before that.”

Balor previously feuded with Rollins over the Universal Championship in 2016 and the Intercontinental Championship in 2018. He also competed in a series of NXT Championship matches against Owens in 2015.

Finn Balor thinks Apollo Crews hasn’t peaked yet

The biggest moment of Apollo Crews’ WWE career so far came in 2021 when he won the Intercontinental Championship from Big E at WrestleMania 37. Since then, he has fallen down the card and looks unlikely to be involved in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 38.

Although Crews’ current WWE position is not as strong as last year, Finn Balor believes the best is yet to come from the athletic superstar:

“[Crews is] someone who I think has untapped potential and still kind of on the rise and hasn’t peaked yet, so I would love to be able to get in the ring with him," Balor continued. "There’s so many guys that I really think they should be wanting to get in the ring with me because I’ve been proving this for 20 years.”

Balor recently defeated Crews at WWE Road to WrestleMania live events on February 26 and February 27. Their last singles match on television came in 2016 during their time in NXT.

