Finn Bálor gives a new nickname to Dominik Mysterio; references Coldplay concert incident while using Roxanne Perez

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 19, 2025 23:53 GMT
The Judgment Day (left), the Coldplay incident (right) [Image Credits: WWE.com and Sporstkeeda/Popbase]

Finn Bálor gave a new nickname to Dominik Mysterio while referencing the recent Coldplay concert incident, using Roxanne Perez.

At Coldplay's Boston concert on July 16, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Kristin Cabot made headlines following their viral video. The incident caught the attention of mainstream media and has now caught the attention of WWE star Finn Bálor.

On social media, Bálor replaced Mysterio with Byron and Perez with Cabot in an edited image and gave him a new nickname. Mysterio's current on-screen girlfriend is Liv Morgan, who is sidelined with an injury. Amid her absence, Perez officially joined The Judgment Day and also replaced Morgan as the new Women's Tag Team Champion.

"Cold.Player," wrote Bálor.

Check out Bálor's post on social media:

Mr. Iguana praised Dominik Mysterio for his charisma

Mr. Iguana has praised Dominik Mysterio for his charisma, claiming that he is a "born star." He mentioned that the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion was surrounded by several legendary names while growing up.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana said this about the 28-year-old superstar:

"He's born with star, he's born with charisma. So, that's one thing you can't learn, you're born with it. His father is Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero was very close to him, Konnan is his Godfather. You have all these lucha growing up, you had to have this star. I'm a big fan of him. Right now, he's doing heelish work, but he's got a lot of charisma in it." He added, "When he debuted and he started to wrestle with Rey, I was very happy. Like how big it is to be in the ring with your father, and now having your own way."
Mysterio will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Adam Pearce announced the same on RAW.

