Finn Bálor gives himself a new WWE name

WWE Superstar Finn Bálor has come up with a new name for himself. The Judgment Day member currently holds the World Tag Team Championship alongside JD McDonagh after beating The New Day on the June 30 edition of RAW.With this win, Bálor captured his fourth tag title as part of The Judgment Day, having previously held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship twice with former member Damian Priest.So, The Prince decided to take to his X/Twitter account and crowned himself with a new name while sharing photos of himself with his World Tag Team Championship belt.&quot;GoldDigger,&quot; he wrote.Bálor's WWE career has been littered with championship gold right from his NXT days. A former two-time NXT Champion, he also saw success when called up to the main roster. He became the inaugural Universal Champion before relinquishing the title due to a shoulder injury in 2016.He is also a former two-time Intercontinental Champion and has also won the United States Championship once. Right now, he is relishing his run as one half of the World Tag Team Champions, and it will be interesting to see which team challenges them next for the titles.WWE also had a new name for Finn Bálor after title winAfter JD McDonagh and Bálor captured the World Tag Team Championship, WWE gave Bálor a new name.With The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez holding the Women's Tag Team Titles and Dominik Mysterio being the Intercontinental Champion, a photo of Finn Bálor holding all five titles went viral.WWE shared the photo of him holding all the belts on its X/Twitter handle and gave him a new name.&quot;5 Belts Bálor,&quot; WWE wrote in the post.Despite friction being teased in the faction, The Judgment Day continues to dominate on RAW. With three major titles in the stable, Finn Bálor and his teammates remain an integral part of Monday nights.