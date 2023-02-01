Finn Balor hands himself a hilarious new nickname following The Royal Rumble

Finn Balor wasn't able to outrun his problems at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

The leader of The Judgment Day entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at the number 20 spot this year but didn't have a long run due to the return of Edge at 24, who was responsible for eliminating both Balor and Damian Priest from this matchup.

But The Judgment Day attempted to have the last laugh as they ganged up and helped eliminate The Rated R Superstar after already being eliminated from the match. This led to the three men brawling up the long entranceway, which eventually saw Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix get involved as well.

A particularly funny image of Edge chasing Balor down at the Royal Rumble has made its way around social media in the past couple of days. An image that Balor decided to give himself a new nickname over, tweeting out:

"Usain Bálor Ps: i tripped on a camera cable *camera emoji* @DtfMania," Finn Balor said in a tweet.

Edge isn't done with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day thought they were done with Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE Extreme Rules when Finn Balor defeated The Rated R Superstar in an I Quit match.

The faction thought they were rid of their former leader, only for him to reappear Saturday night at the Royal Rumble alongside his wife, Beth Phoenix.

But Edge didn't stop there as he attacked The Judgment Day multiple times last night on Monday Night RAW.

If The Judgment Day plans to continue ruling over Monday nights, they'll want to come up with a new plan to take down Edge and Beth Phoenix sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Balor's latest nickname for himself? Are you interested in seeing the rivalry between The Judgment Day and Edge continue? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

