Finn Balor heartbroken over WWE Hall of Famer's recent claim

Finn Balor recently engaged in an online interaction with WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg.

Following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE's official Twitter handle asked the fans about their favorite Judgment Day member. Road Dogg, the former D-Generation X member, provided an intriguing response.

Road Dogg mentioned that R-Truth was his preferred member of the faction. Balor, in response, reacted to the post with a broken heart emoji, expressing his disappointment.

"💔," Finn Balor reacted.

Check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

R-Truth has been persistently trying to join The Judgment Day for the past few weeks, but the group has not warmed up to him just yet.

Rhea Ripley recently confirmed that R-Truth was not part of The Judgment Day

During the recent WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Rhea Ripley dismissed the idea of R-Truth joining The Judgment Day.

Ripley expressed her frustration with R-Truth's recent antics, emphasizing that despite Truth's belief that he was part of the group, they never endorsed that idea. Mami firmly stated that The Judgment Day had no intention of considering Truth as part of the faction.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

Watching how this situation unfolds and whether the group will eventually warm up to R-Truth should be interesting.

Who is your favorite member of The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.