Finn Balor further hints that things are completely fine between him and Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor has further hinted that things were completely fine between him and Dominik Mysterio. There has been rising tension between the two Judgment Day members for months.

Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship by pinning Balor at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way Match, also involving Bron Breakker and Penta. Balor has surprisingly not taken an issue with Mysterio despite the latter's controversial decision to pin his stablemate at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Instagram, Balor shared a photo after being styled by Mysterio. He shared a three-word message via his latest IG story.

"Styled by Dirty @dominik_35," Balor wrote.

Vince Russo pointed out the change in crowd reaction for Dominik Mysterio

Vince Russo pointed out the change in crowd reaction for Dominik Mysterio since he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After initially betraying his father Rey Mysterio to join The Judgment Day, Mysterio has been greeted with loud boos from the WWE Universe.

However, in recent weeks, the reaction from the WWE Universe has changed. Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the following:

''Since Dom kind of won the Intercontinental Title, and since the fans embraced him, do you notice we're not getting those deafening boos anymore? Does anybody know when I was saying all along, 'Bro, they're piping in the crowd reaction, look at the people, nobody's reacting,' oh, all of a sudden, the crowd reaction is not the same as it once was for Dom."

Mysterio will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Styles is a former Intercontinental Champion, looking to win the title for the second time in his career.

Meanwhile, Mysterio has successfully defended the title against Penta and Octagón Jr, whom he beat at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

