Huge recent change for Dominik Mysterio pointed out by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has had a meteoric rise in the WWE in the last few years. The 28-year-old was initially just seen as Rey Mysterio's son during the early stages of his career, but ever since aligning with The Judgment Day, he has become one of the biggest rising stars in the company.
His growth within the WWE saw him win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, marking Dom's first singles title win on the main roster. The younger Mysterio's win got one of the loudest pops during WrestleMania weekend, which is a complete 180 from being arguably the most hated man in the company.
Ever since he betrayed his father to join The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has always been greeted with the loudest boos from the fans, but that perception has changed recently. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out the same during the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
''Since Dom kind of won the Intercontinental Title and since the fans embraced him, do you notice we're not getting those deafening boos anymore? Does anybody know when I was saying all along, 'bro, they're piping in the crowd reaction, look at the people, nobody's reacting,' oh, all of a sudden, the crowd reaction is not the same as it once was for Dom," Russo said. [From 22:52 onwards]
With the fans growing more accepting of the IC Champ recently, Dominik Mysterio could be headed for a babyface run sometime soon. The addition of Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day storyline has thrown a spanner in the works for the group. If Dom sticks it out with Liv Morgan, he could go from being one of the top heels to a top babyface instantly.
