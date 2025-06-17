Huge recent change for Dominik Mysterio pointed out by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has had a meteoric rise in the WWE in the last few years. The 28-year-old was initially just seen as Rey Mysterio's son during the early stages of his career, but ever since aligning with The Judgment Day, he has become one of the biggest rising stars in the company.

Ad

His growth within the WWE saw him win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, marking Dom's first singles title win on the main roster. The younger Mysterio's win got one of the loudest pops during WrestleMania weekend, which is a complete 180 from being arguably the most hated man in the company.

Ever since he betrayed his father to join The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has always been greeted with the loudest boos from the fans, but that perception has changed recently. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out the same during the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Ad

Trending

''Since Dom kind of won the Intercontinental Title and since the fans embraced him, do you notice we're not getting those deafening boos anymore? Does anybody know when I was saying all along, 'bro, they're piping in the crowd reaction, look at the people, nobody's reacting,' oh, all of a sudden, the crowd reaction is not the same as it once was for Dom," Russo said. [From 22:52 onwards]

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Ad

With the fans growing more accepting of the IC Champ recently, Dominik Mysterio could be headed for a babyface run sometime soon. The addition of Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day storyline has thrown a spanner in the works for the group. If Dom sticks it out with Liv Morgan, he could go from being one of the top heels to a top babyface instantly.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More