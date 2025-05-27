Finn Balor injured on WWE RAW

Finn Balor showed off a battle wound following his match last night on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day star competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn battled last night in the main event of WWE RAW. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match. Mysterio slid a steel chair into the ring, and Rollins hit Balor with a Stomp on top of it for the victory. Rollins will be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

Balor took to Instagram today to share that he suffered a minor injury on RAW. The inaugural Universal Champion revealed a battle wound above his eye sustained during his loss last night on RAW, and you can check it out in the final image of his Instagram post below.

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day last week on WWE RAW, and she gave Mysterio a box of chicken tenders.

She also brought tenders for Mysterio last night on RAW, but Liv Morgan returned, and it led to a tense moment in The Judgment Day's clubhouse. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez both tried to interfere in Liv Morgan's match against Kairi Sane last night, and it backfired. Sane picked up the victory, and Morgan blamed Rodriguez for the loss following the match.

Wrestling insider suggests Finn Balor could leave The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WrestleVotes recently suggested that Finn Balor's time in The Judgment Day could be coming to an end soon on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleVotes Q&A show, the insider suggested that Balor may be on his way out of the popular faction. WrestleVotes noted that Balor could be the odd man out of the group in the weeks ahead.

"Don't think they're [Liv and Raquel] are gonna leave the group as is. I think both of them and Carlito and JD are gonna stay together. Finn maybe the odd man out so we'll see," he said. [From 29:57 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The Judgment Day does not appear to be on the same page at the moment. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Finn Balor moving forward and if he will be exiting the faction in the weeks ahead.

