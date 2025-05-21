Former WWE champion leaving Judgment Day soon (Exclusive)

One of WWE's most popular stables, The Judgment Day, has seen some pretty visible cracks recently. Ever since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were kicked out of the group, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio became the face of the stable, pushing former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor to the side.

The cracks between former United States Champion Balor and the rest of the group have since only been widening. To make matters worse, Dominik Mysterio pinned Balor during their WrestleMania 41 Fatal Four-Way clash to win the Intercontinental Title. The former leader of the Bullet Club looks to be growing frustrated with his stablemates.

He even brought in Roxanne Perez to introduce her to the group on this week's episode of WWE RAW, which did not sit well with Raquel Rodriguez. Addressing the same during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that Balor might be on his way out of the stable.

"Don't think they're [Liv and Raquel] are gonna leave the group as is. I think both of them and Carlito and JD are gonna stay together. Finn maybe the odd man out so we'll see," he said. [From 29:57 onwards]

It looks increasingly likely that Finn Balor is set to leave the Judgment Day in the coming weeks. All that remains is to see whether he turns on the group or if the other stablemates will turn on The Prince.

