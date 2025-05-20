Roxanne Perez to get ambushed after she was introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor made a major proposition to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week by introducing Roxanne Perez as a possible new member. However, this move might result in the former NXT Women's Champion being targeted instead.

For the past few weeks on RAW, fans noticed Finn Balor talking to Roxanne Perez in the background of different segments. On the most recent episode, The Prince confirmed this by introducing the former NXT Women's Champion to The Judgment Day. Despite the gifts Perez gave the group, she wasn't that welcome, especially by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, who wanted to tell Liv Morgan about it first. Interestingly, this news might result in the former Women's World Champion attacking Roxanne.

As many may know, Liv Morgan is currently absent from WWE television due to shooting a movie in Japan, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. However, it has been reported that she has finished filming for her scenes and is expected to return soon. With this in mind, and her return imminent, we'll probably see Liv appearing on the Monday show again.

There has also been tension between Morgan and Balor, especially since the Irish star is not on the same page as Dominik, Liv's on-screen partner. Due to this, the Prince adding Roxanne might be interpreted as his attempt to replace Liv while she's away and can't defend herself. Perez going along with this plan will definitely be the nail in the coffin for the currently absent Judgment Day member.

What prediction did wrestling veteran make about Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez's WWE future?

Although Finn might have good intentions by introducing Roxanne to The Judgment Day, Morgan might not appreciate this happening in her absence. Interestingly, Vince Russo thinks this could lead to something more.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his thoughts that Roxanne Perez's introduction with the group can lead to her feuding with the former Women's World Champion once she returns from her movie shoot.

"I'm just looking at this Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and she's like every other female wrestler I've seen for the last three years. There's no character, there's absolutely nothing there. And oh my god, that's going to be the big story. She's going to be in the clubhouse and then Liv is going to come back in four weeks when she's done shooting her movie. That's the big story. And Liv's going to say, 'What is she doing here?' And then Liv and Rosie [Roxanne] are going to have an angle,"

It will be interesting to see what happens next between Roxanne Perez and The Judgment Day.

