Roxanne Perez brutally fires back at Raquel Rodriguez after WWE RAW

Roxanne Perez didn't receive a warm welcome on WWE RAW when she approached The Judgment Day, especially from Raquel Rodriguez. Today, The Prodigy brutally fired back at Big Mami Cool after the show.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor introduced The Judgment Day to Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy greeted the faction with gifts, but that didn't sit well with Raquel Rodriguez, who rejected Perez's advances towards the group and Dominik Mysterio.

After the show, she went on Instagram and crossed a line by calling Roxanne Perez a "cheap h*e." This didn't sit well with the former two-time NXT Women's Champion, and she had her brutal reply ready for Big Mami Cool, which she posted on X. Check out the post here. Link.

"Pinche amargada hating a*s @RaquelWWE," Perez wrote on X.

It looks like Finn Balor is trying to replace Liv Morgan amid her hiatus from the weekly product, and Raquel Rodriguez is trying to protect her friend's spot in The Judgment Day.

Ex-WWE writer thinks Roxanne Perez could feud with major WWE name

Liv Morgan reached new heights as a performer when she captured the Women's World Championship and had a storyline on WWE RAW where she replaced Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day. While Morgan is on a hiatus, a new threat revolves around her spot in the form of Roxanne Perez.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo thinks The Prodigy could have a similar or a bigger storyline with Liv Morgan when she returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'm just looking at this Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and she's like every other female wrestler I've seen for the last three years. There's no character, there's absolutely nothing there. And oh my god, that's going to be the big story. She's going to be in the clubhouse and then Liv is going to come back in four weeks when she's done shooting her movie. That's the big story. And Liv's going to say, 'What is she doing here?' And then Liv and Rosie [Roxanne] are going to have an angle," Russo said.

Regardless of Roxanne Perez's standing with the villainous faction, The Prodigy stood out on her first day as she qualified for the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

