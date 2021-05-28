Finn Balor has an interesting take on his one-day WWE Universal Championship reign

Finn Balor believes relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship after just one day was not necessarily a bad thing for his career.

In August 2016, Balor defeated Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam to become the inaugural Universal Champion. The Irishman suffered a serious shoulder injury in the match, forcing him to give up the title the next day on RAW.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Balor explained why he was not too disappointed about the timing of the injury.

“The injury gave the title reign so much more mystique because I never had to defend it or lose it,” Balor said. “I had to relinquish it. It’s a very poetic way to look at it, but I feel like I had the climb and I had the glory, and then I gave it away gracefully. I didn’t have to lose any integrity, really, because of that. I don’t know, maybe it’s a different way of looking at it, but I always try to look at the positives.”

Finn Balor lost an NXT Championship rematch against Karrion Kross on the latest episode of NXT. The two-time NXT Champion recently revealed that he is keen on returning to WWE’s main roster one day.

Finn Balor’s Universal Championship history

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016

After relinquishing the Universal Championship in August 2016, Finn Balor did not receive another title opportunity until he challenged Roman Reigns in August 2018.

The 21-minute match, which Reigns won, took place on the first episode of RAW after Reigns’ SummerSlam 2018 victory over Brock Lesnar.

Finn Balor’s only other Universal Championship match took place against Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Lesnar defeated Balor in a nine-minute match by making him submit to the Kimura Lock.

