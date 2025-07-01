Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's title win sparks outrage; WWE veteran questions abrupt booking: "None of it matters" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh beating the New Day. The Judgment Day duo became the new Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Balor and McDonagh were in a tough battle against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. All four men gave it their all in the ring with the fate of the tag titles hanging in the balance. Finally, Finn landed the Coup de Grace on Woods for the win.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the need for a WWE World Tag Team Title run for the New Day. He noted that this heel turn for Kofi and Woods made no sense, and they unceremoniously lost the titles to Balor and McDonagh. The ex-WWE writer detailed that it no longer mattered who carried the titles, because the fans weren't invested in any of the tag teams in the division.

Ad

Trending

"I'm trying to figure out, what was the point of the New Day heat with Big E and them turning heel and remember, their family was showing up at the matches, and now we just take the tag team titles, put the titles back on Balor and McDonagh, who were never over when they had the titles. So what this is telling you is, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter who has the titles. It doesn't matter that we started this big heel run with New Day, and now we've just beaten, none of it matters. I'm watching that match. Why do I care who wins this match?" [18:11 onwards]

Ad

Ad

With this win, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are once again the World Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day now holds several titles within its ranks. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the duo this time.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action