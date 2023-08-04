Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day because of a top WWE star, discusses comparisons with Bullet Club

Finn Balor recently revealed why he decided to join The Judgment Day. He also spoke about comparisons with the Bullet Club after finding massive success with the faction.

Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt, is the founder of the Bullet Club. He started the faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling alongside Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson, and Tama Tonga.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Balor stated that one of the primary reasons for him to join The Judgment Day was Damian Priest. The opportunity to work closely with Priest led to the former Universal Champion joining the faction.

“Having had success with Bullet Club, I knew there was going to be comparisons made had I been involved in another group, so I was always reluctant to go that direction,” says Balor. “However, when the chance to work with Damian was presented, I didn’t hesitate for a second. Damian and I have always had a very good relationship since we met at NXT, and I felt that this group could be something completely different," said Balor

Finn Balor claimed that he needed to make a change in his career

In continuation of the same interview, Finn Balor claimed that he knew he had to make a change considering the way his career was going.

The veteran further drew a comparison between his Judgment Day heel turn and his heel turn in NJPW.

“For me personally, I was at a point in my career where I knew that something had to change. So the timing of this was perfect, and very similar to my NJPW turn. Finally, I could channel my real frustrations I was feeling into the character, and I had no doubt that this was the right move,” added Balor

Balor will aim to dethrone Seth Rollins at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

