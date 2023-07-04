Finn Balor not with Judgment Day as they confront top champion on WWE RAW

Finn Balor was not with his Judgment Day stablemates as they confronted a top champion on WWE RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, Seth Rollins kicked off the show. He started by speaking about Money in the Bank. However, he was soon interrupted by Cody Rhodes. However, before the American Nightmare could say anything, Brock Lesnar came out and brawled.

After the fight was over, Rollins was still in the ring. This time, he was interrupted by Judgment Day. As they came down, Finn Balor was not with his Judgment Day faction mates. The Visionary immediately asked what had happened to him.

Dominik Mysterio could also be heard asking Rhea Ripley if she had heard from Balor. She and Damian said Balor's whereabouts were not Seth's concern. Instead, Rollins should be concerned about Priest, who has the MITB briefcase.

Priest reminded Rollins that he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract anytime. When Seth Rollins reminded Priest that he needed to be beaten down for Priest to cash in, he also mentioned that he was fresh and didn't have a match tonight.

Priest laid down a challenge for Rollins to face Dominik Mysterio later on RAW, which was accepted.

It will be interesting to see Balor's stand after what transpired at WWE Money in the Bank.

Why do you think Finn Balor didn't show up with Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes