Finn Balor would not last two minutes in a real fight with WWE RAW Superstar, ex-writer claims (Exclusive)

Finn Balor would not stand a chance of beating Bobby Lashley in a real fight, according to former WWE writer Vince Russo.

The Judgment Day member will face Edge in an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules on Saturday. Lashley, meanwhile, is due to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins on RAW's Season Premiere on Monday.

Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, discussed Lashley's possible title challengers on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show. He explained why Balor is not a believable future opponent for The All Mighty:

"Bobby Lashley will eat Finn Balor for freaking lunch in the real world," Russo said. "Finn Balor would not last two minutes with Bobby Lashley in a fight. Period, end of story." [03:47 – 3:58]

Balor and Lashley feuded in 2019 over the Intercontinental Championship. The Irishman won the title from the former Hurt Business member at Elimination Chamber 2019 and WrestleMania 35.

In the video above, Russo also gives his take on why Seth Rollins is not the right person to face Lashley for the United States Championship.

Vince Russo discusses WWE's booking dilemma with Bobby Lashley

With mixed martial arts experience and a military background, Bobby Lashley is widely viewed as one of the toughest superstars in WWE.

Vince Russo believes the United States Champion has not been involved in many meaningful storylines recently due to a lack of credible opponents:

"There is nobody there right now that you would be able to convince that they could beat Lashley. There's nobody there, bro. So, therefore, it puts the guy in no man's land because if you book him with these people, it's only gonna bring his stock down. It's not gonna bring his stock [up]." [1:14 – 1:37]

Lashley won the United States Championship from Austin Theory at Money in the Bank in July. Since then, he has retained the title against Theory, AJ Styles, The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor? Let us know in the comments section below.

