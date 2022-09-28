3 reasons why Edge should defeat Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules & 2 reasons why he shouldn’t

At WWE Extreme Rules, we will see “The Demon King” Finn Balor go one-on-one with “The Rated R Superstar” Edge in an “I Quit” match. The match was booked following Monday Night RAW (9/26/22) as Edge made his triumphant return after being brutally assaulted by The Judgment Day several weeks ago.

Edge came down to ringside to prevent Matt Riddle from suffering the same fate, delivering a couple of spears to Finn Balor and Damian Priest while Rhea Ripley and Dominik ran off. Edge threw down the challenge to Balor and the match was later made official by WWE.

With that said, let’s discuss the reasons why (and why not) Edge should defeat Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

#5. Why He Should: To exact revenge upon The Judgment Day

Edge wrestled Dominik Mysterio a couple of weeks ago on RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer was in the middle of extracting his revenge after Dominik turned his back on Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle.

Edge was injured after the match by The Judgment Day, leaving Rey Mysterio to fend off the attack by the faction himself the following night on RAW.

After a couple of weeks of seeing The Judgment Day attempt to recruit AJ Styles and targeting Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio, Edge returned to RAW and made his intentions known for the upcoming match against Finn Balor.

Edge needs the win to get his revenge on The Judgment Day and it needs to happen at Extreme Rules.

#4. Why He Shouldn’t: Finn Balor needs a high caliber victory

On the flipside, we’ve got Finn Balor. The Judgment Day has gained momentum since recruiting Dominik Mysterio and has been on a roll in recent weeks on the red brand. To keep that momentum going, it’s imperative to see The Demon King get the win over The Rated R Superstar.

In the grand scheme of things, Edge doesn’t need this victory. A loss for Edge will not hurt or tarnish his character or legacy whatsoever. Finn Balor has been working hard to scratch and claw his way back to the top since 2014.

Being the new leader of The Judgment Day is the best position his character has been part of in eight years.

A victory over Edge would be a big plus for Balor’s push and a nice little notch in the win column. To say that he defeated a former multi-time WWE Champion and Hall of Famer would be a big deal after Extreme Rules.

#3. Why He Should: To get one step closer to Dominik Mysterio

BEAT ME DADDY Judgment Day beat Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle after Seth Rollins attacked Riddle, and Dominik Mysterio told Rey to hit him with the Steel ChairBEAT ME DADDY Judgment Day beat Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle after Seth Rollins attacked Riddle, and Dominik Mysterio told Rey to hit him with the Steel ChairBEAT ME DADDY 😂 https://t.co/3M7yfmv0Go

Edge needs the victory over Finn Balor to get one step closer at getting his hands on Dominik Mysterio. Edge treated Dominik like a son and felt just as betrayed as Dom’s own father.

Emotionally, Rey can’t come to grips with hurting his own son no matter what he has done. Edge, on the other hand, doesn’t have that emotional attachment and wants to teach him a lesson.

Once Edge goes through Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, he will likely have to go through Damian Priest next to get to Dominik. The Ultimate Opportunist will do everything it takes to get what he wants and will stop at nothing to get his hands on Dominik.

#2. Why He Shouldn’t: The Judgment Day needs to finish Edge off for good at Extreme Rules

The storyline for The Judgment Day began with Edge and it would be fitting that it evolves beyond the former WWE Champion. Edge has been a thorn in the group’s side since they turned on him.

If The Demon King defeats Edge and sends him back to the injured list, they need to execute a plan of attack that rids the WWE of the Rated R Superstar for good at Extreme Rules.

This would set the tone for what this group is capable of. If they could destroy Edge’s character, then who knows what they could do to Rey Mysterio, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, and anyone else who is in their path.

#1. Why He Should: To put an end to The Judgment Day

Edge created The Judgment Day, and it would only be fitting that he would be the one to put an end to the group once and for all. By defeating Finn Balor, he would be one step closer to achieving this goal. Edge should make it a personal goal to take the group out one member at a time until they no longer exist.

Edge could defeat Balor at Extreme Rules, then defeat Damian Priest at Crown Jewel in November before finishing the entire faction off at Survivor Series. If Edge were to assemble his own army to defeat the faction in a War Games match, he could finally put an end to The Judgment Day.

