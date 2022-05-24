6 WWE Superstars Edge has teased joining Judgment Day

When Edge created his new faction, Judgment Day, he immediately began recruiting new members. Damian Priest joined the Rated R Superstar at WrestleMania 38.

Shortly after, Rhea Ripley aligned herself with the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash. It seems The Rated-R Superstar isn't finished either, after it was revealed on television that anyone was welcome to join the group.

One of the most intriguing aspects of a stable like Judgment Day is the mystery of potential members, and Edge is having fun teasing fans with speculation.

Taking to Twitter, he has hinted at no less than six WWE Superstars joining the group, tweeting out one picture a day over the last week. From outlandish options to more realistic candidates, he is having fun, adding to the speculation of who will stand alongside him next.

On that note, here are the six WWE Superstars that Edge has teased joining Judgment Day.

#6 Ciampa was the first star Edge teased

The first name Edge teased as a potential new member of Judgment Day was Ciampa. He tweeted a picture of the former NXT Champion, who recently joined the main roster.

Having turned heel not too long ago, the 37-year-old would make an excellent addition to the stable. It would ensure his character had direction immediately into his main roster journey, unlike many other NXT stars who often get lost in the shuffle.

Fans have been speculating that Ciampa might join the group in the future, and Edge certainly added fuel to that fire with his tweet.

#5 Paige was teased as a potential new member

Edge recently teased Paige as a new member of Judgment Day

It seems the Ultimate Opportunist's teases aren't limited to current in-ring competitors either, with Paige the second name he hinted at.

The 29-year-old retired from in-ring competition in 2018 following a neck injury and has been absent from WWE television since 2020. While she is still under contract, her inclusion in the group will add an interesting new dynamic.

Paige's WWE career was cut short due to her injury troubles, but adding her to the group would allow her to add to her legacy.

#4 Corey Graves has been teased

Corey Graves was another name teased, despite the fact he's a commentator

Another name teased for the group, despite not being an active in-ring performer, is Corey Graves.

Graves was also forced to retire from in-ring activity following a series of concussions in 2014. Since then, he's been a WWE commentator but was recently medically cleared to return to the ring.

The star is yet to react to Edge teasing his possible addition to Judgment Day.

#3 Liv Morgan was teased despite the fact she's feuding with the group

Liv Morgan recently teamed up with Rhea Ripley before the former RAW Women's Champion turned on her and subsequently joined Edge. The 27-year-old has been feuding with the stable ever since, but that hasn't stopped the Rated R Superstar from teasing her addition.

Morgan is currently aligned with AJ Styles and Finn Balor in their feud against Judgment Day, so the chances of her switching allegiances are pretty slim.

#2 Finn Balor has been teased and could fit in with the group

Finn Balor's dark alter ego makes him well-suited to the group

Finn Balor was also teased as a potential new member on Twitter, and it makes a lot of sense.

The 40-year-old's Demon alter-ego ensures he will fit in well with the group and their sinister narrative. After months of floundering following his return to the main roster, it would also give his character direction.

Balor is yet to let loose on the main roster as a heel. Allowing him to join Edge's stable would add an interesting layer to his character that many new fans are yet to see.

Having The Irishman turn on his allies, Morgan and AJ Styles, would add an interesting new angle to the story and almost certainly benefit his character in the long run.

#1 AJ Styles is the latest name teased

AJ Styles is the latest name to be teased.

AJ Styles is the latest name Edge has teased on Twitter, even though the pair are firmly embroiled in a rivalry.

The two have been feuding after The Rated-R Superstar turned heel and attacked Styles, leading to their match at WrestleMania 38. With him being Judgment Day's first victim, having the 44-year-old join the group would be an interesting move.

However, Styles has recently turned face, so the likelihood of him turning on Morgan and Balor and joining the group isn't very high.

Edited by Angana Roy